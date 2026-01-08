Microsoft Hiring Very Senior PM To Fight Spam On Bing & Copilot

Microsoft is hiring a "very" Senior Product Manager who will initially work on fighting spam across Bing and Copilot. Fabrice Canel said this is a "very" senior PM role and the job description says the "initial focus on reducing Spam in Copilot, Bing, MSN and Ads."

Fabrice Canel, Principal Product Manager at Microsoft Bing, wrote on X, "We're hiring a very Senior Product Manager!" He added that "spam is killing trust in AI & search." "Own the fight: reduce spam across Copilot, Bing & the web using AI/ML at internet scale. Protect millions of users, brands & the AI ecosystem. Join us & build a cleaner future," he added.

The job listing is over here and is for a "Senior Product Manager, MAI Platform." It explains:

As a Senior Product Manager, MAI Platform, you will be partner facing and responsible for partner success through delivery management of cross-functional programs, and solid partner and internal stakeholder relationships across feature and product teams. The candidate will focus on defining KPIs for success, doing deep data analysis, writing product specifications and delivering complex large projects.

The first responsibility listed is, "Define & improve Web Data quality for Microsoft AI products with an initial focus on reducing Spam in Copilot, Bing, MSN and Ads."

This week we covered Google hiring a Chief of Staff and an AI answers quality engineer.

Seems like everyone is hiring.

Forum discussion at X.

 

