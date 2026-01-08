Google Vehicle Ads Gains Call Assets

Jan 8, 2026
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Vehicle Ads

Google seems to be testing showing call assets on Vehicle Ads within Google Search. So on the Vehicle Ads there is a way to call the dealer or seller, like you see on some other ads.

I scoured the web looking to see if this is new and I couldn't find any mention of this before, nor any screenshots of this.

Thomas Eccel posted about it on LinkedIn calling this new, he seems to be right or at least, it was never covered before. Eccel wrote, "Google is now showing Call Assets directly inside Vehicle Ads." He said this means direct calls to the dealership and faster leads. He called this "huge for automotive advertisers," - sure, not sure how huge but it is a change.

Here is his screenshot:

Google Vehicle Ads Call Assets

I left in all of Thomas Eccel's branding...

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

