Right before the New Year, the Google search results volatility spiked big time. I posted the Google webmaster report for January 2024 this week. I published a big list of feature requests for Google Search Console. Google Groups will stop posting Usenet content to combat spam, which may clear up some spam in Google Search. Google News doesn’t seem to rank YouTube results that well anymore. A Wharton professor called out the decay of internet search. Google’s data highlighter tool works but with caveats. Google explained why some important links might not be important. Google Business Profiles should be set up in your language or you might have issues in the future, Google is testing blue headers, explore stocks carousels, a new graphical weather layout and units available for rent in the local panel. Bing is testing Google’s knowledge panel layout and squared favicons. The new Copilot apps are pretty much the same as the Bing Chat app. Copilot’s app will also get plugin support soon. OpenAI is launching its GPT store next week. Also, did you know that ChatGPT’s Browse with Bing uses a different implementation of Bing Search? Google’s John Mueller was providing SEO support on New Year's. And after 13 years, I finally launched a redesign of the Search Engine Roundtable. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

