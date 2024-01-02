Google Search Launches Graphical Weather Design On Mobile

Jan 2, 2024 - 5:33 pm 0 by
Filed Under Google

Weather Report Google Logo

After a few years of testing, it seems Google has launched the new more graphical and animated weather results in the mobile search results. Google now shows an animated graphic behind the weather details when you search for weather reports in Google Search on mobile.

Lily Ray posted about it on X moments ago and I am now able to replicate this myself. Here are some screenshots:

Google Weather Australia

Google Weather Mountain View

Google Weather

The last major design update for the weather results in Google Search was over a decade ago.

Do you see this design?

Forum discussion at X.

 

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Christmas Google Search Volatility, 2023 Google Updates , Bing Chat Links, SEO In 2024 &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Search Launches Graphical Weather Design On Mobile

Jan 2, 2024 - 5:33 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 2, 2024

Jan 2, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Spam

Wharton Professor, Ethan Mollick, On The Decay Of Internet Search

Jan 2, 2024 - 7:51 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests Copying Google's Knowledge Panel Design

Jan 2, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Data Highlighter Tool Still Works But There Are Caveats

Jan 2, 2024 - 7:31 am
Previous Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: January 2, 2024

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.