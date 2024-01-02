After a few years of testing, it seems Google has launched the new more graphical and animated weather results in the mobile search results. Google now shows an animated graphic behind the weather details when you search for weather reports in Google Search on mobile.

Lily Ray posted about it on X moments ago and I am now able to replicate this myself. Here are some screenshots:

The last major design update for the weather results in Google Search was over a decade ago.

Do you see this design?

