Copilot App To Get Plugin Support

As you know, Microsoft released the Copilot App for iOS and Android but it does not support plugins like the Bing App. But don't worry, Copilot will soon support plugins.

Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO of Advertising and Web Services at Microsoft, announced that plugin support will be added to the Copilot mobile apps.

Here is that announcement:

For now, you can use the website or the other apps but it should be supported in the Copilot app soon.

Forum discussion at X.

 

