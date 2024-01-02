Bing Tests Copying Google's Knowledge Panel Design

Jan 2, 2024 - 7:41 am 4 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Google Robot Stealing

It looks like Bing may be testing a new design for its search knowledge / answer panels in the search results. And that new design looks very much like the new Google knowledge panel Google has for the past year-plus.

Here are screenshots from Khushal Bherwani who posted them on X:

New Test:

Elon Musk Bing Panel Test

Current:

Elon Musk Bing Panel

Google:

Elon Musk Google Panel

Here are more:

New Test:

Shark Bing Panel Test

Old / Current:

Shark Bing Panel

Don't get me wrong, both search engines are copying a lot of what each other do... But you know what they say about imitation...

Also spotted by:

Forum discussion at X.

 

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Christmas Google Search Volatility, 2023 Google Updates , Bing Chat Links, SEO In 2024 &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Spam

Wharton Professor, Ethan Mollick, On The Decay Of Internet Search

Jan 2, 2024 - 7:51 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests Copying Google's Knowledge Panel Design

Jan 2, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Data Highlighter Tool Still Works But There Are Caveats

Jan 2, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Create Your Google Business Profile Listing In Your Language Or You May Have Issues

Jan 2, 2024 - 7:21 am
Bing Search

Chat In Bing & Copilot Apps Are The Same

Jan 2, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Data Highlighter Tool Still Works But There Are Caveats
Next Story: Wharton Professor, Ethan Mollick, On The Decay Of Internet Search

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.