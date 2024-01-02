It looks like Bing may be testing a new design for its search knowledge / answer panels in the search results. And that new design looks very much like the new Google knowledge panel Google has for the past year-plus.

Here are screenshots from Khushal Bherwani who posted them on X:

New Test:

Current:

Google:

Here are more:

New Test:

Old / Current:

Don't get me wrong, both search engines are copying a lot of what each other do... But you know what they say about imitation...

Also spotted by:

Noticed a share button on the knowledge panel snippet of Bing pic.twitter.com/JckESM7Dpy — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) December 21, 2023

