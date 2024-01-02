Chat In Bing & Copilot Apps Are The Same

Jan 2, 2024 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Robot Mirror

Last week, Microsoft quietly released the Copilot App for Android and iOS. Don't tell anyone but the Bing App and Copilot App use the same chat feature, the only difference is the Copilot App takes you directly to the chat interface and bypasses search.

As a reminder, Bing Chat was rebranded to Copilot.

Mikhail Parakhin was asked what this on X where he said the two apps use the "Same models." So what is the difference, "just some people prefer to land on Chat right away," he explained.

Here are those posts:

Also, here are those iOS and Android apps:

Forum discussion at X.

 

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Christmas Google Search Volatility, 2023 Google Updates , Bing Chat Links, SEO In 2024 &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Maps

Create Your Google Business Profile Listing In Your Language Or You May Have Issues

Jan 2, 2024 - 7:21 am
Bing Search

Chat In Bing & Copilot Apps Are The Same

Jan 2, 2024 - 7:11 am
Blog Administration

Search Engine Roundtable Version 5: Redesign & Platform

Jan 1, 2024 - 11:18 am
Misc Google

Google's John Mueller Providing SEO Support On New Years

Jan 1, 2024 - 7:22 am
Logos

Google's New Year's Eve 2023 Doodle Is Shiny

Dec 30, 2023 - 7:15 pm
Previous Story: YouTube Wooden Plank Sign
Next Story: Create Your Google Business Profile Listing In Your Language Or You May Have Issues

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.