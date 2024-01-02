Last week, Microsoft quietly released the Copilot App for Android and iOS. Don't tell anyone but the Bing App and Copilot App use the same chat feature, the only difference is the Copilot App takes you directly to the chat interface and bypasses search.

As a reminder, Bing Chat was rebranded to Copilot.

Mikhail Parakhin was asked what this on X where he said the two apps use the "Same models." So what is the difference, "just some people prefer to land on Chat right away," he explained.

Here are those posts:

Same models, just some people prefer to land on Chat right away. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) December 27, 2023

Also, here are those iOS and Android apps:

