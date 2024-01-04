Google Search Testing Blue Colored Header Again

Jan 4, 2024 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Woman Coloring Blue Google Logo

Google seems to be once again testing a blue-colored header on its mobile search results page again. We saw a blue header a year ago in January 2022. We saw a green subheader in 2020 and then, shortly after, multicolored variations.

This new version was spotted by Saad AK on X - here is one of his screenshots:

Google Search Blue Colored Header

Here are more screenshots of this:

I am not a huge fan of this but what do I know...

Forum discussion at X.

 

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Christmas Google Search Volatility, 2023 Google Updates , Bing Chat Links, SEO In 2024 &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Discover Adds Label For "In Case You Missed It"

Jan 4, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Search Testing Blue Colored Header Again

Jan 4, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 3, 2024

Jan 3, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google

January 2024 Google Webmaster Report

Jan 3, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google On Why Important Links Might Not That Be Important Or Helpful

Jan 3, 2024 - 7:41 am
Previous Story: Retailer Named: Cannabis Near Me
Next Story: Google Discover Adds Label For "In Case You Missed It"

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.