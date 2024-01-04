Google seems to be once again testing a blue-colored header on its mobile search results page again. We saw a blue header a year ago in January 2022. We saw a green subheader in 2020 and then, shortly after, multicolored variations.

This new version was spotted by Saad AK on X - here is one of his screenshots:

Here are more screenshots of this:

Google > Mobile



Search Bar Menu with a light blue background color.



Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/Tply79iPjq — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) January 1, 2024

I am not a huge fan of this but what do I know...

