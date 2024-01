Microsoft seems to have rolled out a new shape for the favicons in its Bing search results. Instead of being circles, now they seem to be square.

Khushal Bherwani spotted Bing testing this earlier, and when I tried this on New Year's Eve, all my browsers only returned the square design for these search result snippet favicons.

Here is a screenshot:

I kind of like the squared-in design, how about you?

