As many of you know, OpenAI's ChatGPT service has a plugin for Browse With Bing, which basically opens up Bing Search to the popular AI chat feature. But Browse with Bing in ChatGPT "has a different implementation of Search access," Mikhail Parakhin from Microsoft said.

Mikhail Parakhin was asked, "So the search itself is fast, and it’s the internal monologue that makes up the latency. Is that what ChatGPT also does? The “search with bing” plugin is kind of slow, so I wonder if something similar happens with it." Mikhail Parakhin responded on X saying, "Surprisingly, not really. OpenAI has a different implementation of Search access."

Here are those posts:

Surprisingly, not really. OpenAI has a different implementation of Search access. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) December 30, 2023

As a reminder, Open AI turned off browse with Bing after a security issue and then renabled it months later.

Do any of you use Browse with Bing in ChatGPT over just using Bing Chat?

Forum discussion at X.