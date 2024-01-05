OpenAI GPT Store Launch Opens Next Week

OpenAI is opening its GPT Store next week where you can publish apps and software that you built on top of OpenAI's GPT to the public.

OpenAI sent out emails yesterday announcing this news. Greg Sterling received the email and posted it on X - the email says:

Dear GPT Builder,

We want to let you know that we will launch the GPT Store next week. If you're interested in sharing your GPT in the store, you'll need to:

  • Review our updated usage policies and GPT brand guidelines to ensure that your GPT is compliant
  • Verify your Builder Profile (settings > builder profile > enable your name or a verified website)
  • Publish your GPT as 'Public' (GPT's with 'Anyone with a link' selected will not be shown in the store)

Thank you for investing time to build a GPT.

Here is his screenshot:

Openai Gpt Stire Email

Pedro Dias also posted about this:

A lot of folks think this swill be a big deal for both OpenAI and users.

Forum discussion at X.

 

