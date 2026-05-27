Interviews Of Google's Sundar Pichai & Nick Fox

May 27, 2026 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Sundar Pichai Nick Fox Google

There are two interviews that is probably worth a listen of Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai and Google's SVP of Knowledge & Information, out of Google I/O and Google Marketing Live. If you listen, you can see the direction Google Search is headed - and duh, it is AI Search with the web.

Google Search is changing more and more into an AI tool that will give answers, complete tasks, give personalized information to you and be your personal assistant. We see Google headed in this direction but you can hear it in these interviews.

The first interview is the annual interview from The Verge's Nilay Patel of Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai - you can read the interview on The Verge but here is the video:

Danny Goodwin summed this one up on Search Engine Land.

The second interview is from Semafor's Ben Smith of Google's SVP of Knowledge & Information, Nick Fox - you can read the interview on Semafor but here is the video:

Danny Goodwin summed this one up on Search Engine Land.

Google will just give you the answer but will it give you the click/traffic?

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