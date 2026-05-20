Google Search is now using Gemini 3.5 Flash to power AI Mode globally and also there are several new agentic features in and coming to Google Search. These agentic features include information agents, agentic coding, personal intelligence is expanding and Universal Cart, UCP and AP2.

There was a lot announced at Google I/O, so let's get into it.

This is in addition to the new intelligent search box feature that is a big deal for Google.

Gemini 3.5 Flash In Google Search

Google upgraded Google Search to use Gemini 3.5 Flash, its newest Flash model that Google says delivers "sustained frontier performance for agents and coding" and is now the "new default model in AI Mode for everyone globally."

Information Agents

Google also announced information agents within Google Search. These information agents are "operating in the background, 24/7," Google said and continue to look for information to help you with your ongoing tasks and projects.

Google said the information agents "look across everything on the web, like blogs, news sites and social posts, plus our freshest data, such as real-time info on finance, shopping and sports, to monitor for changes related to your specific question."

Google explained, "if you're apartment hunting, you can brain dump all of the exact requirements you're looking for, and your agent will continuously scan for you, notifying you when listings meet your needs. Or if you want to know the instant any of your favorite pro athletes announce a sneaker collab, your agent will let you know when a new drop lands so you don't miss out."

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Information agents will launch first for Google Al Pro & Ultra subscribers this summer.

Update: A few weeks later, information agents are now rolling out in Google Search for Google AI Ultra subscribers.

Information agents in Search are now available in all AI Mode languages & markets for Google AI Ultra subscribers.



Just ask AI Mode to keep you updated on any topic, and your agent will work around the clock on your behalf to send detailed updates and links to the web the moment… https://t.co/9AQyOLuZoV — Robby Stein (@rmstein) June 12, 2026

Agent Booking Updates

Google is also expanding agentic booking capabilities that it launched in search some time ago. Google said the agentic booking now works with home repair, beauty or pet care, you can ask Google to call businesses on your behalf.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

These agentic booking capabilities will roll out to everyone in the U.S. this summer, Google said.

Agentic Coding In Google Search

Google also added the ability to code your own search results and widgets directly in Google Search powered by Google Antigravity and the agentic coding features of Gemini 3.5 Flash. This lets you customize how you want a certain search result widget or answer should look and act like.

There are two types of agentic coding in Google Search - (1) generative UI capabilities and (2) custom coding experiences.

The generative UI capabilities build these for you on the fly using Google. Google explained, "Search can design custom layouts, assembling components (like interactive visuals, tables, graphs or simulations) in real-time."

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google said these capabilities will be available for everyone in Search this summer, free of charge.

The custom coding experiences let you build your own apps in Google Search, just the way you want them. Google said, "you have an ongoing task you find yourself searching for over and over, like planning a wedding or managing a home move. Search can go a step further, building you custom dashboards or trackers that you can continue to come back to and make progress on. You can think of these like mini apps for your own specific tasks."

The example Google gave is a "new health and wellness routine. You can ask Search to build you a custom fitness tracker. Search will code it for you, tapping into fresh, real-time sources including reviews, live maps and local data like the weather, so you get a tracker that works for you, helping you stay on track week after week."

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Custom experiences with Antigravity, like mini apps, right in Search in the coming months, starting first for Google Al Pro and Ultra subscribers in the U.S, Google said.

Personal Intelligence Expands

Google launched Personal Intelligence in Gemini in January and then AI Mode a couple weeks later. Then Google expanded personal intelligence in March and is now expanding it again.

Google said it is "expanding Personal Intelligence in Al Mode to more people in nearly 200 countries and territories across 98 languages - no subscription required."

We know Google is working on a global release of personal intelligence.

Here is a video of Personal Intelligence in action:

Universal Cart

Google also introduced the all new Universal Cart - and it does what it names describes. You can add products, across multiple retailers, to a single cart and check out with one payment in that cart or buy them from the retailers individually if you want.

Universal Cart not only is a single cart across multiple merchants but also is smart in that it can find better prices from other retailers, apply deals and promotions and even suggest other items that you might need based on the items in your cart.

Google wrote:

The moment you add a product to your cart, it gets to work in the background - finding deals and price drops, giving you insights on price history and alerting you when an item is back in stock. It all runs on our Gemini models, so your cart gets even smarter as the models improve. The Universal Cart also uses intelligent reasoning to anticipate your needs and help solve problems before they arise. Say you're building your first custom PC and add a few parts from several retailers to your cart. Your cart will proactively flag any product incompatibilities and suggest alternatives. Since the cart was built on Google Wallet, it understands your payment method perks, loyalty information and merchant offers to help you choose. This lets you quickly find opportunities for hidden savings or points without having to remember them yourself.

With Universal Cart, you can check out with Google Pay or transfer your items to the merchant's site to complete your purchase. This works with merchants suchas as Nike, Sephora, Target, Ulta Beauty, Walmart, Wayfair and Shopify merchants such as Fenty and Steve Madden.

The Universal Cart is rolling out across Search and the Gemini app in the U.S. this summer, with YouTube and Gmail to follow.

Here are some screenshots of this:

Google also announced it is expanding Universal Commerce Protocol to Canada and Australia in the coming months and later in the U.K. UCP is also coming to YouTube in the U.S., and to even more verticals, starting soon with hotel booking and local food delivery.

And Google created the Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) to help agents make secure payments. AP2 lets you set strict guardrails for agentic payment transactions. Google said, "Under the hood, AP2 creates a transparent, verifiable link between you, the merchant and the payment processor and uses privacy preserving technology to keep your data safe. Tamper-proof digital mandates ensure the agent is always acting on your behalf, giving you a permanent digital paper trail."

Google will begin bringing AP2 to Google products in the coming months, starting with Gemini Spark.

Here is Google's promotion video:

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