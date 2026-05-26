Google Business Profiles Photos / Videos Add View Counts

May 26, 2026 - 7:11 am 2 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Local Store

Google is now showing the number of times a photo or video was viewed and seen by users in the Google Business Profiles photos/videos section. So now, business owners can see if the images and videos that they are uploading are being seen by searchers and which are the most popular ones.

Muhammad Hussain posted about this on LinkedIn and wrote, "every individual photo and video now shows its own view count right in the gallery!"

I am able to replicate this but some others are not able to replicate this.

Here is my screenshot from my business:

Google Business Profiles Photos View Counts

As you can see, it shows me, as the business owner, how many views each photo and video received.

I think this is a nice thing to have...

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

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