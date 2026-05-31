Google May 2026 Core Update Hits Hard Saturday - May 30th

May 31, 2026 - 8:18 am 50 by
Filed Under Google Updates

Google Core Update Explode

The Google May 2026 core update seemed to have hit some sites in a very big way yesterday, Saturday, May 30, 2026. As a reminder, the May 2026 core update was announced on May 21, 2026, and then that following weekend, we saw some significant ranking volatility, and then again, this past weekend, we saw even more volatility. I suspect the update will be completed in the next few days.

I do believe this started Friday, May 29th but really was seen more on Saturday, May 30th. This is turning out to be a pretty significant Google core update, a big Google search ranking update.

When Google announced this core update, Google said, "This is a regular update designed to better surface relevant, satisfying content for searchers from all types of sites. The rollout may take up to 2 weeks to complete." Two weeks will be later this week, but I suspect it is almost done fully rolling out by this time.

Again, this weekend, specifically Saturday, May 30th, was super volatile - which makes me think this was the tail-end spike we often see before Google announces that the update is done.

Google Tracking Tools

Here is what the third-party Google search results tracking tools are showing. Just look at how heated Saturday was on these tools:

Semrush:

Semrush

Advanced Web Rankings:

Advancedwebranking

SimilarWeb:

Similarweb

Zutrix:

Zutrix

Wincher:

Wincher

SERPstat:

Serpstat

Sistrix:

Sistrix

Accuranker:

Accuranker

Mozcast:

Mozcast

Data For SEO:

Dataforseo

Algoroo:

Algoroo

Mangools (looks broken):

Mangools

Wiredboard's Aggregator of Tools - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

Wireboard

SEO Chatter

As you would expect, there is some significant chatter, even over the weekend. I am sure the chatter will spike up more tomorrow, Monday. But for now, here is a sampling of the chatter from this site, WebmasterWorld and Black Hat World and more.

We had 2 days of "good" traffic and this night bahm biggest hit ever.

For me, it seems that Google is switching between datacenters, because the drop comes within a second.

Here, it hit a little since Monday. I guess the update took some time to kick in. It is not that bad; we are not at zero. But the drop is significant atm. Normally, it comes back when the update is coming to an end. I do follow every guideline, fully transparent, no unusual quirks on our sites, everything clean, no link buying, all organic - I hope G will appreciate it in the future :D ...

Some of my category pages dropped first, then partially recovered a few days later. Feels like Google is still adjusting things in waves, honestly.

Glenn Gabe also posted on X this morning saying, "Some serious volatility in the gambling niche with the May 2026 broad core update. Definitely a hyper-YMYL category so it can see major volatility during major updates (and outside major updates during what Google calls "smaller core updates".) Here are a few examples of what I'm seeing."

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So what are you all seeing with the Google May 2026 core update.

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.

 

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