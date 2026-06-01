Google AI Mode & AI Overviews Sliding Carousel For Link Cards

Jun 1, 2026 - 7:11 am 1 by
Filed Under Google

Google Ai Cards

Google is testing a new way to show citation link cards within AI Overviews and AI Mode. In this test, if you click on a citation bubble, Google opens a carousel at the bottom of the screen that you can swipe left or right on to see the links to publisher sites.

This test was spotted by Gagan Ghotra who posted a video of this in action on X - he wrote, "AI Overviews/Mode (mobile) - Google is now testing showing citations as a slide sticky at the bottom of screen."

Here is part of his video, I am just showing the AI Mode part:

Here is the full video:

What do you think of this approach?

Forum discussion at X.

 

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