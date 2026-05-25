Google Business Profile Detailed Rejection Notices

May 25, 2026 - 7:11 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Rejection Notice Header

Generally, when a Google Business Profile email notice gets sent, especially the rejection notices, the details around that rejection are obscure and unknown. But Google seems to be trying harder to get more specific and detailed advice on the notices.

We have seen Google make these attempts before but here is an even more detailed version provided by Claudia Tomina on LinkedIn.

Claudia wrote, "I recently received this email regarding a client's profile. Instead of the usual mystery rejection, Google explicitly stated why the appointment link was removed and cited their guidelines."

Here is her screenshot of the email, yes, with the HTML link (I am sure Google will fix that going forward at some point):

Gbp Rejection Notices Detailed

"Providing clear, actionable feedback on automated rejections is exactly what should happen. It saves hours of troubleshooting and allows businesses to fix compliance issues instantly instead of guessing," Claudia added.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

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