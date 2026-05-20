Google has released the first major update to the search bar, the search box, ever - Google is calling it the intelligent Search box. We saw variations of this being tested over the past year, and now it is officially rolling out - as per Liz Reid, Google's Head of Search, via Google I/O.

Google called this the "biggest upgrade to our Search box in over 25 years."

This search bar expands as you type, to allow you to add super long queries and prompts. It also has buttons to let you upload files, images, documents, Chrome tabs and more for multi-modal searches.

Here is what it looks like:

The new AI Search box is starting to roll out today, in all countries and languages where AI Mode is available, Google said.

As I said, we saw variations of this including the expandable search box, the search bar and research model teases.

Liz Reid wrote:

It's more intuitive than ever, dynamically expanding to give you space to describe exactly what you need. Designed to anticipate your intent, it also helps you formulate your question with AI-powered suggestions that go beyond autocomplete. And you can search across modalities, using text, images, files, videos or Chrome tabs as inputs. You'll continue to get a range of results from Search, just like you do today. The new Al Search box is starting to roll out today, in all countries and languages where Al Mode is available.

Also, Google is more fully rolling out the AI Overview to AI Mode feature that upset a lot of us. It is now live globally across desktop and mobile search.

Here is how that looks:

Here is Google's promotion video:

Forum discussion at .