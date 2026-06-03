Google may be adding more link cards to the sidebar of the Google AI responses. Specifically, Google AI Mode and AI Overviews are testing showing more citation/link cards on the side of the AI response.
Sachin Patel spotted Google showing more of these link cards and posted videos of the interface on X - here is one of those videos:
He shared another example as well, here are those videos:
Google tests more link cards in AI Overviews and AI Mode. @rustybrick @gaganghotra_ @brodieseo pic.twitter.com/Qetwr4fUcK— Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) June 2, 2026
This looks like a bug more than a feature to me?
Forum discussion at X.