Google Adding More Link Cards To AI Responses

Jun 3, 2026 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Ai Cards

Google may be adding more link cards to the sidebar of the Google AI responses. Specifically, Google AI Mode and AI Overviews are testing showing more citation/link cards on the side of the AI response.

Sachin Patel spotted Google showing more of these link cards and posted videos of the interface on X - here is one of those videos:

He shared another example as well, here are those videos:

This looks like a bug more than a feature to me?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Regional Differences In Google Search Experience Documentation

Sep 8, 2026 - 11:08 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 8, 2026

Sep 8, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google

Google: EU DMA Changes Resulted In Largest Reduction In Search Quality

Sep 8, 2026 - 8:01 am
Google Maps

September Data In Google Business Profiles Insights Missing

Sep 8, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads AI Dashboards Live For Some Advertisers

Sep 8, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google

Google AI Mode Tests Paginated Follow Up Responses With Skip Button

Sep 8, 2026 - 7:31 am
Previous Story: Yahoo Scout Slighted By Microsoft Scout? And More on Microsoft Web IQ.
Next Story: Google Search Console AI Performance Report & AI Blocking Controls (Limited)

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.