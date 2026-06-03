Google may be adding more link cards to the sidebar of the Google AI responses. Specifically, Google AI Mode and AI Overviews are testing showing more citation/link cards on the side of the AI response.

Sachin Patel spotted Google showing more of these link cards and posted videos of the interface on X - here is one of those videos:

He shared another example as well, here are those videos:

This looks like a bug more than a feature to me?

Forum discussion at X.