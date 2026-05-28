Google is testing shifting the sitename and favicon in the search results around, where it is on one line with the favicon, then a bold sitename and then the URL, followed by the rest of the snippet; the title and description and sitelinks. Typically, the favicon spans two lines covering the sitename one the first line and URL on the next line.

This test was spotted by a number of people this morning, seems like a widespread test. I'll embed those tweets below.

Here is the test:

Here is what it normally looks like:

Here are the folks who notified me of this:

@rustybrick new in SERP or just testing by Google?.



icon + brand name + URL + breadcrumb in one line. pic.twitter.com/ULGgn0Geen — Krishna Murari (@bagwarikrishna) May 28, 2026

@rustybrick Interesting shift on Google Search brand names like NIC UP, District Barabanki and even Apple are appearing in bold



This usually signals growing brand association and stronger search recognition by Google.



A small SERP change, but a big branding indicator pic.twitter.com/3xHDilQNyW — Kamlesh Shukla (@iKamleshShukla) May 28, 2026

Google is testing out an alternate display for the site name and favicon for desktop search results.



Instead of the standard placement, which features the favicon aligned beside the site name and URL, which are stacked on top of each other, the test shows the favicon, site… pic.twitter.com/Xqz5fbB0sY — SERP Alert ⚡️ (@SERPalerts) May 28, 2026

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