Google Tests New Sitename & Favicon Layout In Search

May 28, 2026 - 7:31 am 4 by
Filed Under Google

Google Search Results Header

Google is testing shifting the sitename and favicon in the search results around, where it is on one line with the favicon, then a bold sitename and then the URL, followed by the rest of the snippet; the title and description and sitelinks. Typically, the favicon spans two lines covering the sitename one the first line and URL on the next line.

This test was spotted by a number of people this morning, seems like a widespread test. I'll embed those tweets below.

Here is the test:

Google Sitename Favicon Test

Here is what it normally looks like:

Google Sitename Favicon Normal

Here are the folks who notified me of this:

Forum discussion at X.

 

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