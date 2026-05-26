The European Union may fine Google its largest fine for a breach of the ​new Digital Markets Act (DMA). It would be in the triple millions of Euros and would be done because Google allegedly favors its own services in its own search results.

Reuters reported this saying, "The European Union is planning to fine ​Alphabet's, opens new tab Google a high triple-digit million euro ‌amount as part of an antitrust investigation, Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing commission sources."

This should be announced at the beginning of the summer, before "summer break" - whenever that is in the EU.

This relates to concerns that Google favors its own ​services in search results, an investigation the EU opened in March 2025.

Thomas Regnier, EU commissioner spokesperson said "Even with ​our negotiations on ​future solutions, ⁠we will not hesitate to move to the next steps as soon ​as possible." He said he wants Google to comply with the rules instead of "simply issuing a fine."

Meanwhile, Google has been testing DMA-related changes to the EU search results, which I guess the EU is not happy with? In 2017, the EU fined Google 2.7 billion over its illegal advantage to own comparison shopping service. More recently, the EU fined Google 3.5 billion over its ad tech monopoly.

The EU loves to fine Google.

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