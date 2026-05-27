Google Discover Report Bug Cause Decrease In Clicks/Impressions May 21

May 27, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Astronaut Discover Broken

Google has confirmed another bug with the Search Console Discover performance report on May 21st. Google said there was another data logging issue that may cause a decrease in clicks and impressions for May 21, 2026.

Google wrote, "A logging error caused a decrease in clicks and impressions on the Discover performance report for data on May 21, 2026."

Google clarified that "this issue affects data logging only." This means, that your site was not impacted in Google Discover, but Google was just not able to record the clicks and impressions properly.

Google Data Anomalies Discover May21

This happened on May 7th and 8th as well, and that data is lost forever as well. Plus, currently the Search Console link report is broken and previously, Google admitted to losing 50 weeks of data.

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