Google has expanded the attribute rules feature in Google Merchant Center to work for automatically found products. Before, attribute rules only worked for products added through your merchant feeds, but not it works for products Google finds by itself and adds to Merchant Center.

Hana Kobzová wrote about this on PPC News Feed and said, "Merchants are now seeing prompts to apply these rules to products discovered automatically from their online stores." She said she found this via Vojtěch Audy - here is that screenshot which I threw into Google Translate because it was in Czeck originally:

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