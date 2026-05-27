Google Local Results Tests Check Real-Time Stock

May 27, 2026 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Warehouse

Google is testing letting searchers check for real-time stock, inventory, of products through the local pack in the search results. There is this new button being tested next to view "more places" in the local pack that says, "Check real-time stock."

This was spotted by Sachin Patel and the screenshots were posted on X:

Google Local Check Real Time Stock

After you click that button, Google asks you a question:

Google Local Check Real Time Stock2

And then it confirms the location you want to check:

Google Local Check Real Time Stock3

This also works on AI Mode, Sachin posted these screenshots:

Google Local Check Real Time Stock Ai

Google Local Check Real Time Stock Ai2

This is all an extension of the call stores and track inventory and prices feature Google has been slowly rolling out. Do you remember the Ask for me feature and Duplex before that?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Global: Google Search Console AI Performance Report & AI Control

Sep 1, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads AI-Generated From The Store Rating Reviews Label

Sep 1, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Performance Max Help Docs Updated

Sep 1, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google

Google: Verifying Your Request To Continue To Search Results

Sep 1, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads AI Max Keyword Prioritization For Exact Match

Sep 1, 2026 - 7:15 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

September 2026 Google Webmaster Report

Sep 1, 2026 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Google Discover Report Bug Cause Decrease In Clicks/Impressions May 21
Next Story: Interviews Of Google's Sundar Pichai & Nick Fox

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.