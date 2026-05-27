Google is testing letting searchers check for real-time stock, inventory, of products through the local pack in the search results. There is this new button being tested next to view "more places" in the local pack that says, "Check real-time stock."

This was spotted by Sachin Patel and the screenshots were posted on X:

After you click that button, Google asks you a question:

And then it confirms the location you want to check:

This also works on AI Mode, Sachin posted these screenshots:

This is all an extension of the call stores and track inventory and prices feature Google has been slowly rolling out. Do you remember the Ask for me feature and Duplex before that?

Forum discussion at X.