Microsoft's Fabrice Canel confirmed on LinkedIn last night that more features are coming sooner rather than later around Bing Webmaster Tools AI performance reporting and AI reporting.

Greg Bernhardt posted "Bing Webmaster Tools AI Performance report can stay a step ahead of GSC by offering export via API." In which, Fabrice Canel from Microsoft responded, "Please to help, and more coming... sooner than later."

Microsoft beat Google by several months by bringing us Bing Webmaster Tools AI performance reports, we even saw testing of it weeks before. Plus, Bing added more and more features to the AI reporting already.

Google only yesterday announced AI performance reports in Google Search Console, after we caught Google testing it under the AI contribution report. It is only live to a small subset of UK site owners and we have no idea when it will roll out to more, plus it seems like it was only done because the UK government forced Google's hand. That being said, it seems like Google is committed to releasing this to all, mostly because there is no click or query data included.

I pray Bing is bringing click data to its AI performance reporting in Bing Webmaster Tools but I highly doubt it. We will see, we will see...

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.