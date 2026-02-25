Daily Search Forum Recap: February 25, 2026

Feb 25, 2026
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google had a brief serving outage with Google Search this morning. Google AI Shopping is pushing more products. Google AI Mode has see more button for shopping results. Google Business Profiles verification flow should be used with caution. Anthropic updates its crawler documentation.

  • Google Search Brief Serving Issue This Morning
    Google had a brief issue with serving search results this morning, February 25th. Google documented the issue at around 1:30 am ET on Wednesday, February 25th and said it was resolved a minute later.
  • Careful With Google Business Profile Verification Flow
    Some time ago, Google updated the flow for the Google Business Profile verification. And the issue is, if you fill it out wrong, it can have consequences for that Google business listing in the future.
  • Anthropic Updates Crawler Docs: ClaudeBot, Claude-User & SearchBot
    Anthropic updates its crawler documentation explaining what its crawlers do, and what blocking them will result in. Anthropic has three primary bots and they include ClaudeBot, Claude-User and Claude-SearchBot.
  • Google AI Shopping Pushing Show More Products
    Google's AI Shopping tab is now pushing shoppers and searchers to find more products. The prompt responses to your queries can display "Show more products" and other links to get you to view more products.
  • Google AI Mode See More Button
    Google is showing a "See more" button in some of the AI Mode results. This has been happening for almost the past month on desktop and probably mobile. It seems to come up more often for shopping related results, to load more products from the Google Shopping Graph.
  • Table Tennis Program At Google
    Google launched some sort of table tennis program at the Google offices in London. The Art of Ping Pong posted some photos of people playing ping pong at the office and posted the images on Instagram.

Feedback:

