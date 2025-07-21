Daily Search Forum Recap: July 21, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google Search ranking volatility is still pretty heated four+ days after the Google June 2025 core update completed. Microsoft's Jordi Ribas compared Copilot to Google AI Mode. Google Ads negative keyword lists for PMax campaigns. Google Ads optimization score column with tips. Google Ads disallows daily fantasy sports ads in California. Google added the AI Mode button to the search box. Google Maps puts the Ask button at the top of the Google Maps business profile listing.

OpenAI claims a breakthrough in LLM reasoning on complex math problems, The Decoder

