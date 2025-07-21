Daily Search Forum Recap: July 21, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
The Google Search ranking volatility is still pretty heated four+ days after the Google June 2025 core update completed. Microsoft's Jordi Ribas compared Copilot to Google AI Mode. Google Ads negative keyword lists for PMax campaigns. Google Ads optimization score column with tips. Google Ads disallows daily fantasy sports ads in California. Google added the AI Mode button to the search box. Google Maps puts the Ask button at the top of the Google Maps business profile listing.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Search Ranking Volatility Very Heated Days After Core Update Completed
Google told us the June 2025 core update completed early on Thursday, July 17th, but now, four days later, we are still seeing incredibly heated volatility, even through today. The tools and community are still experiencing significant ranking movement and instability, even today.
-
Microsoft's Jordi Ribas Compares Copilot To Google AI Mode
Jordi Ribas, Microsoft's Corporate Vice President of Search and AI, posted a comparison of Microsoft's Copilot to Google's AI Mode on LinkedIn. He said, "They're both excellent AI search products but we're taking a different approach for some query segments."
-
Google AI Mode Button Now On Home Page Search Box
After months of testing, it seems Google is rolling out a button for AI Mode directly in the search box on Google's home page - on Google.com. This seems like a big deal to me, and goes along with AI Mode being the first tab in the main search results.
-
Google Ads Optimization Score Column Tips
Google Ads is adding a tips icon in the Optimization Score column within the Google Ads reporting. Clicking on the icon will bring up tips and recommendations that Google thinks will help improve your campaign optimization scores.
-
Google Ads Negative Keyword Lists For Performance Max Campaigns - Maybe?
Google Ads is letting some advertisers add negative keyword lists to their Performance Max campaigns. This is despite Google's very own help documentation specifically saying, "Negative keyword lists aren't available to use in your Performance Max campaigns."
-
Google Ads Now Disallows Daily Fantasy Sports In California
Google posted a new policy on Friday, July 18, 2025, that immediately prohibits advertising of Daily Fantasy Sports on Google Ads within California. This is based on a new law by the California attorney general that says daily fantasy is illegal in the state.
-
Google Maps Business Profile Ask Button More Prominent
Google is testing moving the "Ask" button to one of the main buttons on some Google local listings. I cannot replicate this but the Ask button in this example below comes right after the directions and start buttons, and before the call button.
-
Balloons Of Google Hot Air Balloon
Here is an interesting one; a replicate of a hot air balloon with the super G Google logo in the center, but it is all made up of balloons.
