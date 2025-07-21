Daily Search Forum Recap: July 21, 2025

Jul 21, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google Search ranking volatility is still pretty heated four+ days after the Google June 2025 core update completed. Microsoft's Jordi Ribas compared Copilot to Google AI Mode. Google Ads negative keyword lists for PMax campaigns. Google Ads optimization score column with tips. Google Ads disallows daily fantasy sports ads in California. Google added the AI Mode button to the search box. Google Maps puts the Ask button at the top of the Google Maps business profile listing.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Volatility Very Heated Days After Core Update Completed
    Google told us the June 2025 core update completed early on Thursday, July 17th, but now, four days later, we are still seeing incredibly heated volatility, even through today. The tools and community are still experiencing significant ranking movement and instability, even today.
  • Microsoft's Jordi Ribas Compares Copilot To Google AI Mode
    Jordi Ribas, Microsoft's Corporate Vice President of Search and AI, posted a comparison of Microsoft's Copilot to Google's AI Mode on LinkedIn. He said, "They're both excellent AI search products but we're taking a different approach for some query segments."
  • Google AI Mode Button Now On Home Page Search Box
    After months of testing, it seems Google is rolling out a button for AI Mode directly in the search box on Google's home page - on Google.com. This seems like a big deal to me, and goes along with AI Mode being the first tab in the main search results.
  • Google Ads Optimization Score Column Tips
    Google Ads is adding a tips icon in the Optimization Score column within the Google Ads reporting. Clicking on the icon will bring up tips and recommendations that Google thinks will help improve your campaign optimization scores.
  • Google Ads Negative Keyword Lists For Performance Max Campaigns - Maybe?
    Google Ads is letting some advertisers add negative keyword lists to their Performance Max campaigns. This is despite Google's very own help documentation specifically saying, "Negative keyword lists aren't available to use in your Performance Max campaigns."
  • Google Ads Now Disallows Daily Fantasy Sports In California
    Google posted a new policy on Friday, July 18, 2025, that immediately prohibits advertising of Daily Fantasy Sports on Google Ads within California. This is based on a new law by the California attorney general that says daily fantasy is illegal in the state.
  • Google Maps Business Profile Ask Button More Prominent
    Google is testing moving the "Ask" button to one of the main buttons on some Google local listings. I cannot replicate this but the Ask button in this example below comes right after the directions and start buttons, and before the call button.
  • Balloons Of Google Hot Air Balloon
    Here is an interesting one; a replicate of a hot air balloon with the super G Google logo in the center, but it is all made up of balloons.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Search Console Has A New Logo

Jul 21, 2025 - 11:49 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 21, 2025

Jul 21, 2025 - 10:00 am
Bing Search

Microsoft's Jordi Ribas Compares Copilot To Google AI Mode

Jul 21, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Maps Business Profile Ask Button More Prominent

Jul 21, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Negative Keyword Lists For Performance Max Campaigns - Maybe?

Jul 21, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google AI Mode Button Now On Home Page Search Box

Jul 21, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Microsoft's Jordi Ribas Compares Copilot To Google AI Mode
Next Story: Google Search Console Has A New Logo

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.