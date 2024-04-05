Search News Buzz Video Recap: Ongoing Google March Core Update, Googlebot To Crawl Less, Pay For Google Search AI & More

Apr 5, 2024 - 8:01 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Video Recaps

This week, I posted the big Google Webmaster Report for April; it is an excellent place to catch up quickly on the news. Google’s March 2024 core update had some volatility this week, and it is still rolling out. There are still no helpful content update victims who recovered, but there are core update recoveries. Google said when it comes to the helpful content update and core updaters it is not just about improving your site based on where that specific site was, but where it stands amongst the rest of the web. Google may charge for some AI related search features in SGE a report says. Google said it shows forums in the search results because searchers seek it out and like it. Gary Illyes from Google wants Googlebot to crawl less. Google said over focusing on links is a waste of time. Google Search Console had another reporting bug, again with images, again with Web Stories but also with AMP pages. Google local panels are testing next toggle buttons. Google is testing a cruise search result pack. Google Business Profiles has a new image uploader. Google is testing an ads carousel. Google is testing a label on ads that says the ads are related to your search. Google Ads call extensions with text or email options. Microsoft Advertising now has max conversion value on search campaigns. Reddit moderators continue to remove Danny Sullivan, Google’s Search Liaison, responses. Search for solar eclipse on Google and get a cool easter egg. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Sponsored by BruceClay, who has been doing search marketing optimization since 1996 and also has an amazing SEO training platform.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed. For the original iTunes version, click here

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Ongoing Google March Core Update, Googlebot To Crawl Less, Pay For Google Search AI &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 5, 2024

Apr 5, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Ongoing Google March Core Update, Googlebot To Crawl Less, Pay For Google Search AI & More

Apr 5, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google

Google Explains Why It Shows Reddit & Forum Threads In Search So Often

Apr 5, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Product Results Labels A Product As Product

Apr 5, 2024 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests Groups Cards In Knowledge Panel Design

Apr 5, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Related Searches Displaying Local Carousel

Apr 5, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Explains Why It Shows Reddit & Forum Threads In Search So Often
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: April 5, 2024

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.