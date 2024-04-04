Google has posted yet another reporting and data logging issue with Google Search Console. This one occurred between March 28, 2024 through April 2, 2024 and impacted reporting on AMP pages and Web Stories in Google Images. This was just a reporting issue and did not impact real traffic.

Google wrote, "A logging error prevented Search Console from reporting on AMP pages and Web Stories in Google Images from March 28, 2024 until April 2, 2024." Google explained that "you may notice a decrease in clicks and impressions during this period for AMP pages and Web Stories in the Search Console Performance report."

"This is just a logging issue, not an actual change in clicks or impressions," Google clarified.

This is unrelated to the previous Web Stories logging issue in Google Search Console from that occurred from August 28, 2023 until March 26, 2024. This was a new issue.

Now when you look at your Search Console performance report and filter by image search type for web stories, you will see two notices and one for AMP:

