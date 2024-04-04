Google Search Console Reporting Bug With AMP Pages & Web Stories In Google Images

Apr 4, 2024 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Oozing Google Pipes

Google has posted yet another reporting and data logging issue with Google Search Console. This one occurred between March 28, 2024 through April 2, 2024 and impacted reporting on AMP pages and Web Stories in Google Images. This was just a reporting issue and did not impact real traffic.

Google wrote, "A logging error prevented Search Console from reporting on AMP pages and Web Stories in Google Images from March 28, 2024 until April 2, 2024." Google explained that "you may notice a decrease in clicks and impressions during this period for AMP pages and Web Stories in the Search Console Performance report."

"This is just a logging issue, not an actual change in clicks or impressions," Google clarified.

This is unrelated to the previous Web Stories logging issue in Google Search Console from that occurred from August 28, 2023 until March 26, 2024. This was a new issue.

Now when you look at your Search Console performance report and filter by image search type for web stories, you will see two notices and one for AMP:

Google Search Console Web Stories Images Notices

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google SGE In Wild, Stop Doing SEO For Google, Maps &amp; Shopping Features &amp; Google Ads Safety Report - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 4, 2024

Apr 4, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google

Report: Google Considers Charging For AI Search Features Like SGE AI Overviews

Apr 4, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Reporting Bug With AMP Pages & Web Stories In Google Images

Apr 4, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Tests Search Ads Carousel Slider

Apr 4, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads With Related To Your Search Label

Apr 4, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Sharing IP Addresses On Shared Servers Is Normal & Fine For SEO

Apr 4, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Tests Search Ads Carousel Slider
Next Story: Report: Google Considers Charging For AI Search Features Like SGE AI Overviews

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.