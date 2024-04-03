Google Ads Extension With Call Us; Text Or Email To Call

Apr 3, 2024
Google Ads

Google Ads Phone

Google Ads has this feature for call us extensions to scan to call, where Google shows you a QR code on the screen that you can scan from your phone to call. Now Google is testing to send this number to your phone via text or email.

I cannot replicate the "send this number to your phone" via text or email but Khushal Bherwani spotted this a bit ago and posted this screenshot on X:

Google Ads Call Send To Text Email

I wonder how many people use the scan QR code and then if not, how many people will use the text or email feature. I mean, why not just show the phone number Google. Yea, I know why...

Forum discussion at X.

 

