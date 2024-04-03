Google Local Panel Results Tests Toggle To Next Result

Apr 3, 2024 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Businesses Header

Google is testing an arrow to toggle to the next local pack listing in the search results. This next button or toggle shows up after you click on an individual local listing in the Google Search results. Then you can click to the next one or swipe to the next one if you are on mobile.

I personally cannot replicate this but Stephen White posted some screenshots on X.

Here is the mobile screenshot:

Google Local Result Toggle To Next

Here is a picture of the desktop interface (sorry for the quality):

Google Local Result Toggle To Next

Here is more:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google SGE In Wild, Stop Doing SEO For Google, Maps &amp; Shopping Features &amp; Google Ads Safety Report - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 3, 2024

Apr 3, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Bing Search

Microsoft's Fabrice Canel: SEOs Don't Realize Bing Search Usage

Apr 3, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Local Panel Results Tests Toggle To Next Result

Apr 3, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Extension With Call Us; Text Or Email To Call

Apr 3, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Updates

29 Days In The Google March 2024 Core Update Is Still Rolling Out

Apr 3, 2024 - 7:21 am
Bing Ads

Max Conversion Value Available For Microsoft Advertising Search Campaigns

Apr 3, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Ads Extension With Call Us; Text Or Email To Call
Next Story: Microsoft's Fabrice Canel: SEOs Don't Realize Bing Search Usage

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.