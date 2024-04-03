Google is testing an arrow to toggle to the next local pack listing in the search results. This next button or toggle shows up after you click on an individual local listing in the Google Search results. Then you can click to the next one or swipe to the next one if you are on mobile.

I personally cannot replicate this but Stephen White posted some screenshots on X.

Here is the mobile screenshot:

Here is a picture of the desktop interface (sorry for the quality):

Here is more:

I am able to replicate this one spotted by @Steve_White81 in Ireland. @rustybrick a little clearer screenshot. Interesting: https://t.co/RJm58HkboR pic.twitter.com/2pR0WOklXH — Miriam Ellis (@Miriam_Ellis_) April 3, 2024

