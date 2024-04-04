Google Tests Search Ads Carousel Slider

Apr 4, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Carousel

Google is testing a new format for search ads, the ads go in a slider or carousel that let you swipe through various ads, instead of scrolling past them. I kind of like this but I assume advertisers will not like it.

This test was spotted by Alexander Hatala who posted this screenshot on X:

Google Ads Slider Carousel

He did ask a relevant question, "How does this affect Top and Absolute Top metrics? Are all 5 of these ads considered top?" That goes back to the new definition of top ads.

We have seen Google shopping ads carousels before and other flavors but I don't believe I've seen this specific test yet.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google SGE In Wild, Stop Doing SEO For Google, Maps &amp; Shopping Features &amp; Google Ads Safety Report - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Reporting Bug With AMP Pages & Web Stories In Google Images

Apr 4, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Tests Search Ads Carousel Slider

Apr 4, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads With Related To Your Search Label

Apr 4, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Sharing IP Addresses On Shared Servers Is Normal & Fine For SEO

Apr 4, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 3, 2024

Apr 3, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Bing Search

Microsoft's Fabrice Canel: SEOs Don't Realize Bing Search Usage

Apr 3, 2024 - 7:51 am
Previous Story: Google Ads With Related To Your Search Label
Next Story: Google Search Console Reporting Bug With AMP Pages & Web Stories In Google Images

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.