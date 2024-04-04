Google is testing a new format for search ads, the ads go in a slider or carousel that let you swipe through various ads, instead of scrolling past them. I kind of like this but I assume advertisers will not like it.

This test was spotted by Alexander Hatala who posted this screenshot on X:

He did ask a relevant question, "How does this affect Top and Absolute Top metrics? Are all 5 of these ads considered top?" That goes back to the new definition of top ads.

We have seen Google shopping ads carousels before and other flavors but I don't believe I've seen this specific test yet.

Forum discussion at X.