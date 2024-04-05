Solar Eclipse Google Search Easter Egg

Google Solar Eclipse

Google has a special easter egg in its search results for the upcoming solar eclipse. When you search for solar eclipse, you are shown a sun that gets covered by the move, in an animation, just like you'd see it if you were in the path of the solar eclipse.

Search for [solar eclipse] and you will see this animation hovering over the search results:

Google Search Solar Eclipse Easter Egg

I will personally get about 93% totality where I am. As per Wikipedia, the a total solar eclipse will take place at the Moon's ascending node on Monday, April 8, 2024, visible across North America and dubbed the Great North American Eclipse by some media. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, thereby obscuring the image of the Sun for a viewer on Earth.

Hat tip to @SemanticEntity for notifying me of this.

Forum discussion at X.

 

