Google is testing showing a label on some search ads that reads "Related to your search." I am not sure why Google needs to label the search ads as being related to your search, I mean, I'd hope the search ads shown from your query is related to your search. But yet Google is testing the label.

Shalom Goodman spotted this, I am not able to replicate it, but here is a screenshot he sent to me of this:

We have seen Google use the label "related to your search" in many other instances but this instance just seems super weird to me.

Have you seen this before?

