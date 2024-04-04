Google Ads With Related To Your Search Label

Google Times Square

Google is testing showing a label on some search ads that reads "Related to your search." I am not sure why Google needs to label the search ads as being related to your search, I mean, I'd hope the search ads shown from your query is related to your search. But yet Google is testing the label.

Shalom Goodman spotted this, I am not able to replicate it, but here is a screenshot he sent to me of this:

Google Ads Related To Your Search

We have seen Google use the label "related to your search" in many other instances but this instance just seems super weird to me.

Have you seen this before?

Forum discussion at X.

 

