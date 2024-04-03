29 Days In The Google March 2024 Core Update Is Still Rolling Out

Apr 3, 2024 - 7:21 am 114 by
Filed Under Google Updates

Google Core Rolling Fire Ball

It is now four weeks and one day since the Google March 2024 core update started rolling out, 29 days since it started and yes, it is not done rolling out yet. Google's Danny Sullivan and John Mueller both confirmed that yesterday, even though Google's search status dashboard says the same thing.

Danny Sullivan said on X, "It's still rolling out" and referenced material from its earlier blog post on the topic. Here are those posts:

John Mueller said on Reddit, "No, it's not complete. It'll be labeled complete when it's finished rolling out."

He then offered some advice saying that you should always work to make things better on your site, while also trying to diversify traffic beyond Google organic search. He wrote:

Regardless, if you have noticed things that are worth improving on your site, I'd go ahead and get things done. The idea is not to make changes just for search engines, right? Your users will be happy if you can make things better even if search engines haven't updated their view of your site yet.

Also, while I don't know your site, one thing you can do regardless of anything is to work out how you can grow alternate sources of traffic, so that when search engines revamp their opinion of your site, you'll have less strong fluctuations (make things more independent of search engines). And, once you go down this path, you'll probably also notice that you focus more on building out value for users (because you want them to come & visit & recommend on their own) - which is ultimately what search engines want too.

As you saw, I covered there have still been zero helpful content recoveries while also seeing there were core update recoveries. Here are our previous stories on these updates:

The Google search results are still somewhat turbulent, according to the ranking tools. I will say that the SEO chatter around these updates and movements around these updates has calmed a lot, despite the tracking tools showing movement.

Here is what the tools have shown over the past month or so:

SimilarWeb:

Similarweb

Semrush:

Semrush

Advanced Web Rankings:

Advancedwebranking

Mozcast:

Mozcast

SERPmetrics:

Serpmetrics

Accuranker:

Accuranker

Mangools:

Mangools

Wincher:

Wincher

SERPstat:

Serpstat

Algoroo:

Algoroo

Cognitive SEO:

Cognitiveseo

Have any of you seen any recent movement?

I suspect the update will be done very soon, since I just posted that it is still rolling out - that is what normally happens. :P

Forum discussion at X and Reddit.

Update: I am now seeing some chatter pick up later this afternoon. Chatter both at WebmasterWorld and comments here. Here is some of that chatter:

Something is rolling today!

Yes, something is rolling today. Drop on all my sites in all niches...

The same here, the whole day is bad, visibility index down, but since 8 pm the traffic from Google has risen sharply, which is very unusual. The update is probably in its final stages and now Google has to shake things up again.

I'm probably the odd one out here. My sites numbers are returning to pre-March figures somehow just in the last couple of days, still no where near pre-May 2022. I don't why yet. My sites visitors are in the low thousands so nothing to write home about.

Also:

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google SGE In Wild, Stop Doing SEO For Google, Maps &amp; Shopping Features &amp; Google Ads Safety Report - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 3, 2024

Apr 3, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Bing Search

Microsoft's Fabrice Canel: SEOs Don't Realize Bing Search Usage

Apr 3, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Local Panel Results Tests Toggle To Next Result

Apr 3, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Extension With Call Us; Text Or Email To Call

Apr 3, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Updates

29 Days In The Google March 2024 Core Update Is Still Rolling Out

Apr 3, 2024 - 7:21 am
Bing Ads

Max Conversion Value Available For Microsoft Advertising Search Campaigns

Apr 3, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Max Conversion Value Available For Microsoft Advertising Search Campaigns
Next Story: Google Ads Extension With Call Us; Text Or Email To Call

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.