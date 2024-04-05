Daily Search Forum Recap: April 5, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google explains why it shows so many forum and Reddit threads in the search results. Google is labeling product result images with product label. Bing Search tests grouping knowledge panel cards. Google has this related search carousel. Google is testing four images for product results. Google has a search easter egg for the solar eclipse. Plus I posted my weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Ongoing Google March Core Update, Googlebot To Crawl Less, Pay For Google Search AI & More
    This week, I posted the big Google Webmaster Report for April; it is an excellent place to catch up quickly on the news. Google's March 2024 core update had some volatility this week, and it is still rolling out. There are still no....
  • Google Explains Why It Shows Reddit & Forum Threads In Search So Often
    Google's Search Liaison, Danny Sullivan, explained that while SEOs hate to see Reddit and other forum threads show up so often in the Google Search results, searchers like seeing them. In fact, he said that searchers seek content out from these forums, and this is why Google shows them so often in the search results.
  • Google Product Results Labels A Product As Product
    Google is testing labeling product images in the product grid search results with a label that says "product." I am unsure if this is Google mislabeling the percent discount tag and sticking "product" there instead or if this is a real feature test.
  • Google Related Searches Displaying Local Carousel
    Google is testing showing local carousels, local search results to Business Profile listings, within the related searches section. It seems off but Google is sub-categorizing them with the types of local results they are.
  • Google Search Testing Four Images (Up From 3) In Search Results
    Google is testing showing four images, instead of three images, in its search results. This is a small change but it does give more publishers a chance to show their images on the first page.
  • Bing Tests Groups Cards In Knowledge Panel Design
    Microsoft is testing showing more grouped cards in the Bing Search knowledge panel design that it launched earlier this year. Bing is showing four more cards, by splitting some of the cards in half, to make room for these knowledge bits.
  • Solar Eclipse Google Search Easter Egg
    Google has a special easter egg in its search results for the upcoming solar eclipse. When you search for solar eclipse, you are shown a sun that gets covered by the move, in an animation, just like you'd see it if you were in the path of the solar eclipse.
  • Google Patent Puzzle Award A Decade Later
    A decade ago, I shared a photo of a plastic or glass acrylic award shaped like a puzzle piece that Google gives to those who file a patent application on their work. Well, a decade later, they are giving out the same award. Here is a recent photo of a UX designer at Google showing off her award on Instagram.

