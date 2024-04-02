Google seems to be testing showing a special cruise search results pack. The pack shows you a date selector, cruise line, sail from location and sail to location.

This was posted by Lily Ray on X who said, "Google has a new SERP feature for cruises, with a filter for cruising to the specific place (in this case, the KW contained "Mississippi") But... fun fact. None of the cruises Google is showing here sail to the Mississippi."

Here is the screenshot from Sarah Domingo, Senior Specialist, SEO at Amsive, I was not able to replicate it myself:

Clicking into it takes you into the travel results:

Have any of you seen this?

