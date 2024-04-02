Google Search Cruises Results Pack

Apr 2, 2024 - 7:31 am 1 by
Filed Under Google

Google Robot On Cruise

Google seems to be testing showing a special cruise search results pack. The pack shows you a date selector, cruise line, sail from location and sail to location.

This was posted by Lily Ray on X who said, "Google has a new SERP feature for cruises, with a filter for cruising to the specific place (in this case, the KW contained "Mississippi") But... fun fact. None of the cruises Google is showing here sail to the Mississippi."

Here is the screenshot from Sarah Domingo, Senior Specialist, SEO at Amsive, I was not able to replicate it myself:

Google Search Cruisers Pack

Clicking into it takes you into the travel results:

Google Cruises Travel

Have any of you seen this?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google SGE In Wild, Stop Doing SEO For Google, Maps &amp; Shopping Features &amp; Google Ads Safety Report - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

April 2024 Google Webmaster Report

Apr 2, 2024 - 7:51 am
Misc Google

Reddit Moderators Keep Removing Google Search Liaison's Responses

Apr 2, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Search Cruises Results Pack

Apr 2, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Tests Comments Button (In Place Of Notes Button?)

Apr 2, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Gary Illyes From Google Wants Googlebot To Crawl Less

Apr 2, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 1, 2024

Apr 1, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Previous Story: Google Tests Comments Button (In Place Of Notes Button?)
Next Story: Reddit Moderators Keep Removing Google Search Liaison's Responses

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.