Search News Buzz Video Recap: Christmas Google Search Volatility, 2023 Google Updates , Bing Chat Links, SEO In 2024 & More

This is the last SEO video recap of the year, and I covered a summary of all the confirmed Google algorithm updates in 2023. I also discussed the Christmas Google search ranking volatility we saw earlier this week. Bing Chat added favicons to links. Google’s John Mueller said SEO won’t die in the first half of 2024. Google checks 4 billion hostnames per day for robots.txt. Google said sometimes bot protection services serve a noindex directive. Google may be showing fewer image boxes in the search results. Google is testing new follow this search and more results buttons. Google author name and site favicon show up together. Google is testing sitelinks in bubble or pill formats. Google is testing longer search result snippets. Google local pack is testing websites for places box. Bing Search page insights now has expand and collapse sections. Google Assistant can now tell you when Shabbat is. John Mueller was back at it again, helping SEOs on Christmas. I shared the most commented-on stories on the Search Engine Roundtable and also the top contributors to the Search Engine Roundtable. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

