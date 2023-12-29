Google's John Mueller: SEO Will Not Die In H1 2024

2024 is just around the corner and a lot of you are worried that SEO will die again. Well, no need to worry because John Mueller of Google said you are good, at least for the first half of 2024.

John said on Bluesky "SEO will not die in H1 2024."

This was in response to a question from Mike Blazer who wrote, "It's officially time to post your 2024 #SEO predictions (generated by AI)."

John posted this several weeks ago, but I said this post to write it for the end of the year:

You can now breathe for another 6 months or so... :)

Forum discussion at Bluesky.