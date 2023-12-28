Bing Search Page Insights Expandable Sections

Dec 28, 2023
Bing has updated its page insights light bulb feature to now let you collapse and expand the sections within the overlay page previews. For me, it defaults to being opened, so if you want to collapse the information within the page preview you can with the click of a button.

As a reminder, Bing officially launched is page preview lightbulbs about two years ago.

Here is what the collapse and expand looks like in action:

Bing Search Page Insights Expandable

Here is a static image:

Bing Search Page Insights Expandable

Hat tip to Khushal Bherwani for posting about this on X.

Forum discussion at X.

