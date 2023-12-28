Bing Search Page Insights Expandable Sections

Bing has updated its page insights light bulb feature to now let you collapse and expand the sections within the overlay page previews. For me, it defaults to being opened, so if you want to collapse the information within the page preview you can with the click of a button.

As a reminder, Bing officially launched is page preview lightbulbs about two years ago.

Here is what the collapse and expand looks like in action:

Here is a static image:

Hat tip to Khushal Bherwani for posting about this on X.

🆕 Bing testing Page Insights with expandable feature .@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/LNaCzQndol — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) December 21, 2023

Forum discussion at X.