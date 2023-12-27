Bing Chat Adds Favicons To Links

Microsoft has added favicons to the links within Bing Chat / Copilot. Favicons should make the links beneath the AI-generated answer more clickable and noticeable to users.

I personally now see the favicons on all my tests within Bing Chat, now known as Copilot. I am not sure if this is a limited test or if this is fully rolled out.

It was first spotted by Shameem Adhikarath several days ago, he posted about it on X.

Here is what I see:

Here is what I saw back in May:

I think those icons should help encourage more clicks but I also suspect those clicks are still super low.

