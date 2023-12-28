Google Assistant Now Tells You Shabbat Times

In 2022, Google brought back the Shabbat times to the one box or answer boxes in search. Recently, in the past month or so, Google also enabled Google Assistant to tell you when Shabbat starts and ends in a location.

So if you ask the Google Assistant, "What time is Shabbat in [location] at [time]," Google will respond. Here is a video I made of it in action:

Back in 2011 Google first launched prayer time rich results but then a year later Google sunset prayer time results. Then in 2018, Google relaunched native prayer times for Islamic prayer times. Then in 2022, Google has launched partial prayer times for Judaism - to tell Jews when Shabbat (Shabbos) starts, ends and what the weekly Torah portion is. And now, at the end of 2023, Google Assistant now supports this feature.

If you search for [what time is shabbat] - Google will show you its native built shabbat times widget at the top of the search results for mobile and desktop.

Here is a screenshot:

It also works in SGE but that doesn't seem like a structured format:

I don't recall saying this sort of knowledge graph before. @rustybrick is it new? pic.twitter.com/lA53Q02uL8 — Eli Schwartz (@5le) December 26, 2023

