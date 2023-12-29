Daily Search Forum Recap: December 29, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google said SEO won't die in H1 2024. Google is testing shop by price and shop by brand. Bing is testing trending labels. I shared the most commented on stories at the Search Engine Roundtable. I also shared who are the top contributors to the Search Engine Roundtable in 2023. Finally, I posted the weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Christmas Google Search Volatility, 2023 Google Updates , Bing Chat Links, SEO In 2024 & More
This is the last SEO video recap of the year, and I covered a summary of all the confirmed Google algorithm updates in 2023. I also discussed the Christmas Google search ranking volatility we saw earlier this week. Bing Chat added favicons to links...
- Google's John Mueller: SEO Will Not Die In H1 2024
2024 is just around the corner and a lot of you are worried that SEO will die again. Well, no need to worry because John Mueller of Google said you are good, at least for the first half of 2024.
- Google Search Shop By Price & Shop By Brand
Google Search can show a "shop by price" and shop by brand" carousel and accordion box in the search results for shopping-related queries. The search bar filter for shopping has those features but now they can show in the middle of the search results.
- Bing Tests Trending Labels In Visually Explore Box
Microsoft Bing is testing showing a "trending" label in the visually explore box within its search results. This may show up on some visually explore search boxes if Bing thinks the topic is trending.
- Most Commented Search Engine Roundtable Articles - 2023 Edition
Here are the most popular articles on the Search Engine Roundtable by number of comments. In other words, these are the articles with the highest number of comments posted in 2023.
- Top Contributors To The Search Engine Roundtable In 2023
The Search Engine Roundtable is made up of what you, the search community, is talking about. What you, the search community, is noticing in the search results, be it ranking changes, user interface changes and beyond...
- Sundar Pichai Merry Christmas Android & Christmas Tree Photo
On Christmas, Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, shared a photo from the Google office of an Andorid statue space guy standing next to a Christmas tree.
Other Great Search Threads:
- I've been seeing the Perspectives carousel more and more recently in the SERPs. And I'm not referring to the Top Stories Perspectives feature, I'm referring to Google showing more from forums, social media posts, etc. in a dedicated, Glenn Gabe on X
- How top of mind is "Privacy sandbox" and end of 3rd party cookies for you?, Reddit
- Why not block everything except the crawlers you want, John Mueller on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- PPC 2023 in review: UA sunsets, Google antitrust trial, X’s downfall and more
- SEO year in review 2023: The year of generative AI
- Google algorithm updates 2023 in review: Core, reviews, helpful content, spam and beyond
Other Great Search Stories:
Industry & Business
- Google agrees to settle Chrome incognito mode class action lawsuit, Ars Technica
- Google will settle Chrome incognito lawsuit, 9to5Google
Links & Content Marketing
- 8 Pitfalls Small Businesses Must Avoid When It Comes to Marketing Themselves, Entrepreneur
- Page Authority: What It Means in SEO and How to Improve Your Score, Semrush
Local & Maps
- 16 Local Search Developments You Need to Know About From Q4 2023, Moz
- Apple Imagines a New-Generation Apple Maps That'd Put Google Maps to Shame, AutoEvolution
- Quairading shire erects signs telling travellers to ignore GPS maps including Google, ABC News
Mobile & Voice
- Apple Vision Pro 2 could get brighter RGB OLEDoS displays, AppleInsider
- How to use Google Lens on your phone, USA Today
SEO
- How to Do a Website Audit (with a Free Checklist for Success), Semrush
- SEO vs. PPC: Pros, Cons, and Differences, Bitvero
PPC
- 2024 Paid Search Trends: Navigating the PPC Landscape, Hopskip Media
- How to Find Out How Much a Keyword Costs in PPC Advertising, Semrush
Other Search
- Massive Spikes In Antisemitic Google Searches Across the Globe [Data Study] , Mideast Journal
- EU competition chief defends Artificial Intelligence Act after Macron’s attack, Financial Times (Sub)
- Microsoft’s Image Creator makes violent AI images of Biden, the Pope and more, Washington Post
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.