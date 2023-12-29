Most Commented Search Engine Roundtable Articles - 2023 Edition

Here are the most popular articles on the Search Engine Roundtable by number of comments. In other words, these are the articles with the highest number of comments posted in 2023.
Overall, there were over 21,000 comments added to stories in 2023. But here were the most commented on stories that were published in 2023:
- Google Search Results Super Volatile Days After Reviews Update Completed - 1,241 comments
- Google Search Volatility Heats Up As Core Update & Spam Update Rollout - 755 comments
- Google October Core Update Heated Weekend Volatility - 526 comments
- Google Search Algorithm Ranking Update October 27 (Unconfirmed) - 505 comments
- Google October 2023 Core Update Finished Rolling Out - 486 comments
- Google March 2023 Broad Core Update Is Live - What We Are Seeing Now - 448 comments
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Volatility Holiday Surge - 445 comments
- Google Search Volatility Heats Up As Core Update & Spam Update Rollout - 356 comments
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Volatility Sunday, October 1st? - 330 comments
- Google October 2023 Core Update Rolling Out - 323 comments
- Google Search Algorithm Ranking Update Winter Blast Continues - 312 comments
- Buckle Up: Google To Make Major Search Ranking Changes - 305 comments
- Google November 2023 Core Update Is Live - 296 comments
Here is a quick chart showing number of comments per month:
I wish I had an easy way to see top contributors by name - maybe I'll dig into that later...
For the top stories, in terms of traffic, see this story.
Thanks to all those who have commented and tried to keep it clean and professional. It was a crazy year, crazy year with Google updates.