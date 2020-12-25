Search Buzz Video Recap: Christmas Day Edition: Google Search Algorithms, Passage Indexing, Local & User Interface Changes

Happy Holidays and Christmas to all those celebrating! This week in search I covered Google saying why it won’t reverse the Google December 2020 core update. Google’s John Mueller also said that it can ignore certain parts of your site for assessing quality. Google explains why you may see portions of your site go up and others go down after an algorithm update. Google said passage indexing is not currently live. Google said core updates and BERT are unrelated. Google brought back the request indexing tools after 69 days of it being offline. Google said not all search algorithms are suitable for machine learning. Valentin shared some data on how long Google Discover stories show up. Microsoft Advertising launched a new health status dashboard. Google local panel now show ads for lawyers. Google Guaranteed is offering discounts. Google local is now meshing web results in the local search results panel. Google Search is showing streamed 3D content for cars. Google may be testing the ad label beneath the title, making it harder to see. Google tests square and multicolored buttons or tabs. Google is testing people also search for in a new location. Google also is showing a new popular product review slider. I hope you are all having a wonderful holiday, be safe and here is to an amazing 2021! Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

