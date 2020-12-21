Google Search Streamed 3D Content Including Cars

Rajan Patel, VP of Engineering at Google leading teams working on Lens, AR, and Consumer Shopping, announced on Twitter that you can now see cloud streamed 3D content in Search on Android devices. You can now see "cars in high fidelity and with a set of cinematic 3D backgrounds to get the most photorealistic 3D experience to date," Rajan Patel said.

Here is what it looks like:

Rajan posted a longer video walk through of it on Twitter:

On Android, we launched our first cloud streamed 3D content in Search, enabling users to see cars in high fidelity and with a set of cinematic 3D backgrounds to get the most photorealistic 3D experience to date. Check out the Corvette, 2020 Audi R8, or 250+ more models now! pic.twitter.com/v6iWMvWsDT — Rajan Patel (@rajanpatel) December 18, 2020

Google announced 3D imagery in search back in 2019, which launched with animals and sorts shortly later. In 2020 we saw it come to some brands such as Burberry - my wife thought I ordered her a bag, no joke. Oh and Google is doing some cool things with AR for makeup in search. And now it is expanded to cars.

You can try this for Corvette, 2020 Audi R8, or 250+ more models. You can use the Google app on Android. If you don't see the 3D experience in the knowledge panel, try looking for the 2020 model (e.g. [2020 audi r8]), we don't have many of the 2021 models quite yet. iOS users, we're figuring out if we can bring this to you early next year, but for now you can still enjoy the client rendered AR experience for the same cars, Rajan said.

