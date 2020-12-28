Bots Waiting At The Google Tel Aviv Office

Daniel Waisberg from the Google Search Relations team went to his office for the first time in a very long time to get a few things. He is based in the Tel Aviv office, where the Search Console team is based. He shared a photo showing that the bots, GoogleBot, Android and the Chrome Dinosaur are still all waiting out COVID patiently, as he posted on Twitter.

He said "went to the office yesterday after a long time... all the bots were waiting patiently."

I do not think you can buy the 3D printed GoogleBots but the others should be available on the Google Store.

