Google Request Indexing Tool Back After 69 Day Outage

69 days after Google has "temporarily" disabled the request indexing tool in Google Search Console, Google has finally reenabled it. You can access the tool within the URL Inspection tool. Google said on Twitter "we're glad to announce that 'Request Indexing' is back to the Google Search Console URL Inspection - just in time for the new year!"

Yes, 69-days ago Google disabled the feature and posted this tweet:

We have disabled the "Request Indexing" feature of the URL Inspection Tool, in order to make some infrastructure changes. We expect it will return in the coming weeks. We continue to find & index content through our regular methods, as covered here: https://t.co/rMFVaLht6V — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) October 14, 2020

Yesterday, Google reenabled it and posted these tweets:

1. If you have large numbers of URLs, you should submit a sitemap instead of requesting indexing via Search Console.



2. Requesting indexing does not guarantee inclusion to the Google index - our systems prioritize the fast inclusion of high quality, useful content. — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) December 22, 2020

Clearly, Google is saying here that the tool is up and running but don't use it to submit tons of URLs and don't expect 100% indexing and rankings when you do use it.

From October 14th through yesterday morning, December 22nd, this is what happened when you tried to use it:

Now it works, here is a screen shot:

I am happy it is live before Christmas and New Years and I suspect it was not easy for the team to rush out right before the holiday freeze. But it has been over two months, so I am glad it is available.

I'll be honest, the only time I use the request indexing tool is when I write about it and want to make sure it works like it has been. But I do not use it for indexing content. Google indexes the content on this site pretty quickly.

Overall, the SEO community is super happy that the tool is back - so this is a great thing.

Forum discussion at Twitter & WebmasterWorld.