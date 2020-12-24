Microsoft Advertising Launches Health Status Dashboard

Microsoft announced the launch of the Microsoft Advertising "health blog," which really looks like a monitoring dashboard for the uptime and system status of the Microsoft Advertising applications, platform and APIs. You can access it at status.ads.microsoft.com.

Microsoft said from here, you will be able to track known issues and understand how they might be impacting delivery, reporting, latency, et cetera, so you can save valuable time and see whether there is anything of which you should be aware. "No need to contact our Support teams to ask if there is a problem; with our Health Blog, you will see it all at a glance. You should be greeted by a reassuring sea of green ticks, but if we’re tracking any emerging topics that might have an impact on your experience or performance, you would see either an amber or red alert to indicate the severity of the issue, along with an explanation of the known impact."

Here is a screen shot of what it currently looks like:

As you can see it shows the status of the ad console web interface, the ads editor, the mobile apps, the ad delivery, editorial, reporting systems, and the ad insight API, bulk API, campaign management API, billing API, customer management API and reporting API.

You can also subscribe to these updates via RSS, the links are on the right side of the page.

Forum discussion at Twitter.