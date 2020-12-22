Google Guaranteed Offering Discounted Pricing

Justin Sanger posted on Twitter that he is now noticing for those customers of his who are in the Google Guaranteed beta, that Google is offering discounts. The example he showed revealed a $101 discount for paying for the year, so instead of $600, the price is $499 per year.

Here is his screen shot:

Justin said "The Badge is rolling out faster and faster. We now see pricing discounts." Justin added:

We know the pace of this roll out to be increasing along with the new "Upgraded GMB Profile Team". One needs to consider the controls G will use to tie insured consumer transactions to badged companies. Think Call Log, Reputation, Responsiveness & Transactions. #GMB @rustybrick — Justin Sanger (@justinsanger) December 20, 2020

Greg Sterling said on Twitter "one question for 2021 for @GoogleSmallBiz is how aggressively will the company promote the $50 per month Google Guaranteed "upgraded GMB profile." It will have a lot more appeal to many SMBs than Ads -- provided it delivers perceptible value."

Seems like it will be pretty agreesive?

Forum discussion at Twitter.